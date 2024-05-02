Tolerance.ca
What students protesting Israel’s Gaza siege want − and how their demands on divestment fit into the BDS movement

By Mira Sucharov, Professor of Political Science, Carleton University
A wave of protests expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people is spreading across college and university campuses. There were more than 400 such demonstrations by the end of April 2024 just in the U.S., with many more in Canada and other countries.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
