Human Rights Observatory

Paul Auster: a great American writer of sophistication, innovation and intellect

By Lucyl Harrison, PhD Candidate, School of Humanities, University of Hull
Paul Auster, who has died at the age of 77, grew up in New Jersey in the post-war years of the 1950s, where a bookless household laid the foundations for his obsessional focus on human behaviour and the complexities of the shifting world.

As “a young Jew in New York” with a voracious appetite for literature and a fascination with writing, Auster attended Columbia University, where he studied English Literature, influenced by Edgar Allan Poe, Nathaniel…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
