Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza update: US students protest while leaders talk and Palestinians continue to die

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Over the past few days we seem to have been hearing more about the protests roiling the campuses of some of the most prestigious universities in the US over the ongoing crisis in Gaza than about the ongoing crisis in Gaza itself.

To say the conflict is a divisive issue is a massive understatement and other countries have seen their share of bitter debate and confrontation during protests on the streets of some major cities. But the US protests raise an issue tied to a key question about how universities should be run: the need to protect free speech and rigorous debate.

On…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Computer science culture often means anybody’s data is fair game to feed the AI algorithm – but artists are fighting back
~ If Rishi Sunak is ousted, should Tory MPs or members pick his replacement? The answer isn’t that simple
~ Gaza war: success of Egypt’s peace deal would set blueprint for future of Middle East – expert Q&A
~ Why women would prefer to be alone in the woods with a bear than a man
~ Beautifully crafted Roman dodecahedron discovered in Lincoln – but what were they for?
~ Can this thumb test tell if you are at increased risk of a hidden aortic aneurysm?
~ A Spy Like Me: Kim Sherwood’s evocative and thrilling addition to the James Bond canon
~ Personalised mRNA vaccines: a revolutionary new approach in melanoma treatment
~ Unravelling life’s origin: five key breakthroughs from the past five years
~ How to spot fake online reviews (with a little help from AI)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter