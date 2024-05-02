Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: arrest of deputy defence minister on corruption charges reveals bitter factional infighting among the elite

By Stephen Hall, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Russian and Post-Soviet Politics, University of Bath
The recent arrest of Timur Ivanov, Russia’s deputy defence minister and close ally of defence minister Sergei Shoigu, has rocked the country’s politics. Ivanov was an important part of a powerful group which included Shoigu as his direct patron but that also includes the billionaire oligarch Gennady Timchenko – a close associate of Vladimir Putin – and the powerful mayor of Moscow Oblast,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
