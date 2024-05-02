Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Free Jailed Human Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anar Mammadli, © 2023, Human Rights House Foundation. (Berlin, May 2, 2024) – Azerbaijani authorities should immediately free a prominent human rights defender, Anar Mammadli, and drop the charges against him, the Human Rights House Foundation said this week in a statement signed by Human Rights Watch and 28 other groups. Mammadi was arrested on April 29, 2024, on bogus “smuggling” charges amid an escalating crackdown on independent voices. Mammadli, who is a member of the Network of Human Rights Houses, is also a founding member of the recently formed Climate of Justice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
