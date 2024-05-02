Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at 200: Revolutionary work of art has spawned two centuries of joy, goodwill and propaganda

By Ted Olson, Professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, East Tennessee State University
In early 1824, 30 members of Vienna’s music community sent a letter to Ludwig van Beethoven petitioning the great composer to reconsider his plans to premiere his latest work in Berlin and instead debut the symphony in Vienna.

Beethoven had lived in Vienna since 1792, when he left his hometown of Bonn, Germany, to pursue a career as a composer. Beethoven rose to world renown, but by the 1820s he had fallen out of favor with Viennese arts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Healthy teeth are wondrous and priceless – a dentist explains why and how best to protect them
~ Boeing’s Starliner is about to launch − if successful, the test represents an important milestone for commercial spaceflight
~ How ‘apocalypse’ became a secular as well as religious idea
~ Columbia University protests look increasingly like those in 1968 as police storm campuses nationwide
~ South Africans are abandoning smallholder farming – history and policy can help explain why
~ The challenges African election bodies face go beyond ‘democratic backsliding’ – analysis
~ Marijeta Mojasevic's journey from stroke survivor to disability rights activist
~ Grattan on Friday: O'Neil and Giles dodge the spotlight shining on blunders over ex-detainees
~ US student Gaza protests: five things that have been missed
~ Public backs move to green home heating but more government support is needed, research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter