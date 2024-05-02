Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Columbia University protests look increasingly like those in 1968 as police storm campuses nationwide

By Stefan M. Bradley, Professor of Black Studies and History, Amherst College
An expert on the Columbia University protests of 1968 draws parallels between protests then and the ones taking place there in 2024.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Healthy teeth are wondrous and priceless – a dentist explains why and how best to protect them
~ Boeing’s Starliner is about to launch − if successful, the test represents an important milestone for commercial spaceflight
~ Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at 200: Revolutionary work of art has spawned two centuries of joy, goodwill and propaganda
~ How ‘apocalypse’ became a secular as well as religious idea
~ South Africans are abandoning smallholder farming – history and policy can help explain why
~ The challenges African election bodies face go beyond ‘democratic backsliding’ – analysis
~ Marijeta Mojasevic's journey from stroke survivor to disability rights activist
~ Grattan on Friday: O'Neil and Giles dodge the spotlight shining on blunders over ex-detainees
~ US student Gaza protests: five things that have been missed
~ Public backs move to green home heating but more government support is needed, research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter