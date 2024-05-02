Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US student Gaza protests: five things that have been missed

By Robert P. Jackson, Senior Lecturer in Political Thought, Manchester Metropolitan University
Much media coverage of the US campus protests has been very negative. But there are many very positive aspects to the demonstrations that deserve attention.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Marijeta Mojasevic's journey from stroke survivor to disability rights activist
~ Grattan on Friday: O'Neil and Giles dodge the spotlight shining on blunders over ex-detainees
~ Public backs move to green home heating but more government support is needed, research shows
~ What to expect from the next generation of chatbots: OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Meta’s Llama-3
~ Where is the legal line between celebrity worship and stalking?
~ The UK has become the world’s fourth largest exporter, but can it maintain this momentum?
~ Radical Optimism is Dua Lipa’s philosophy for dealing with life’s chaos – but radical openness is a better approach
~ Alexis Wright becomes the first to win the Stella Prize twice, with her ‘hyper real’ novel of Aboriginal sovereignty and survival
~ Israel/OPT: Global Day of Action to demand states #StopSendingArms fuelling violations of international law
~ Iraq: Authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq must immediately end their assault on press freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter