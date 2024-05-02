Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where is the legal line between celebrity worship and stalking?

By Alexandros Antoniou, Senior Lecturer in Media Law, University of Essex
Falling under the spell of a celebrity crush is a common part of adolescence. But in the age of social media and unprecedented access to our idols, admiration can morph into harm.

In April, a woman was jailed for stalking singer Harry Styles, after sending him 8,000 cards in less than a month. Her case vividly illustrates the alarming consequences…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
