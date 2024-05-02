Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Global Day of Action to demand states #StopSendingArms fuelling violations of international law

By Amnesty International
On 2 May a joint NGO Global Day of Action is mobilizing a global coalition of human rights and humanitarian organizations, arms experts, activists, journalists, academics, legal professionals, and students to call on all states to stop the transfer of weapons, parts and ammunitions being used to fuel violations of international law in the occupied […] The post Israel/OPT: Global Day of Action to demand states #StopSendingArms fuelling violations of international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
