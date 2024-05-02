Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq must immediately end their assault on press freedom

By Amnesty International
The authorities of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I) must end their assault on the right to freedom of expression and press freedom, including the arbitrary detention, beating and grossly unfair trials of journalists, Amnesty International said today ahead of World Press Freedom Day. The harassment, intimidation and attacks against journalists have had a chilling […] The post Iraq: Authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq must immediately end their assault on press freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Marijeta Mojasevic's journey from stroke survivor to disability rights activist
~ Grattan on Friday: O'Neil and Giles dodge the spotlight shining on blunders over ex-detainees
~ US student Gaza protests: five things that have been missed
~ Public backs move to green home heating but more government support is needed, research shows
~ What to expect from the next generation of chatbots: OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Meta’s Llama-3
~ Where is the legal line between celebrity worship and stalking?
~ The UK has become the world’s fourth largest exporter, but can it maintain this momentum?
~ Radical Optimism is Dua Lipa’s philosophy for dealing with life’s chaos – but radical openness is a better approach
~ Alexis Wright becomes the first to win the Stella Prize twice, with her ‘hyper real’ novel of Aboriginal sovereignty and survival
~ Israel/OPT: Global Day of Action to demand states #StopSendingArms fuelling violations of international law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter