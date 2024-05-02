Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia will trial ‘age assurance’ tech to bar children from online porn. What is it and will it work?

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
The Australian government will test tools to shield kids from inappropriate material online. Even though there’s no one easy fix, these checks could help.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
