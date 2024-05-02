Tolerance.ca
Great white sharks off South Africa’s coast are protected by law, but not in practice. Why this needs to change

By Enrico Gennari, Research Associate at the Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science and Shark Scientist and Founder Oceans Research Institute, Rhodes University
Neil Hammerschlag, Courtesy Faculty, Oregon State University, Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Sciences Department, University of Oregon
Sara Andreotti, Postdoctoral Researcher in management and conservation of white sharks, Stellenbosch University
The majestic white shark that once drew many tourists to South Africa’s Western and Southern Cape regions has all but disappeared - and the only explanation can be a sharp decline in the population.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
