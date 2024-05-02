A clock in the rocks: what cosmic rays tell us about Earth’s changing surface and climate
By Shaun Eaves, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jamey Stutz, Assistant Director Polar Rock Repository, Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, The Ohio State University
Kevin Norton, Associate Professor in Geochemistry, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Pedro Doll, PhD candidate, University of Canterbury
When landslides or glaciers bring rocks to the surface, cosmic rays bombard them, smashing common atoms into rarer forms and acting as a chronometer of the changing Earth.
Wednesday, May 1st 2024