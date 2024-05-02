Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aggressive? Homophobic? Stoic? Here’s what thousands of Australian men told us about modern masculinity

By Michael Flood, Professor of Sociology, Queensland University of Technology
The young men we surveyed mostly rejected traditional models of masculinity based on aggression, stoicism and homophobia, but a sizeable minority still support them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will Solomon Islands’ new leader stay close to China?
~ Ukraine: Russian Forces Executed Surrendering Ukraine Soldiers
~ Kenya: Floods Threaten Marginalized People
~ Resounding Support for a ‘Killer Robots’ Treaty
~ Global: A Web of Surveillance – Unravelling a murky network of spyware exports to Indonesia
~ A clock in the rocks: what cosmic rays tell us about Earth’s changing surface and climate
~ Australia: Rights Vetting Crucial for Defence Cooperation
~ Do we really need to burp babies? Here’s what the research says
~ You’ve been ‘volun-told’ to coach junior sport – here’s how to best handle the parents involved
~ Thailand: Last-Ditch Effort for Tak Bai Massacre Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter