Will Solomon Islands’ new leader stay close to China?
By Priestley Habru, PhD candidate, public diplomacy, University of Adelaide
Claudina Habru, Research associate, University of Adelaide
Former foreign minister Jeremiah Manele has been elected the next prime minister of Solomon Islands, defeating the opposition leader, Matthew Wale, in a vote in parliament.
The result is a mixed bag for former prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s Ownership, Unity and Responsibility (OUR) Party. The party won just 15 of 50 seats in last month’s election. But even though Sogavare declined to stand for PM this week, his party still had the upper hand in the vote…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 2nd 2024