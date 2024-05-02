Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Rights Vetting Crucial for Defence Cooperation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian soldiers take part in training exercises in Townsville, Australia, June 30, 2023. © 2023 Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images (Sydney) - The Australian government should include human rights vetting provisions in all bilateral security force cooperation agreements, Human Rights Watch said in a submission to the Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Treaties. The committee is reviewing a proposed agreement between Australia and Fiji for defence cooperation. “The Australian military should not support, train, or appoint to its ranks anyone credibly accused of committing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will Solomon Islands’ new leader stay close to China?
~ Ukraine: Russian Forces Executed Surrendering Ukraine Soldiers
~ Kenya: Floods Threaten Marginalized People
~ Resounding Support for a ‘Killer Robots’ Treaty
~ Global: A Web of Surveillance – Unravelling a murky network of spyware exports to Indonesia
~ A clock in the rocks: what cosmic rays tell us about Earth’s changing surface and climate
~ Aggressive? Homophobic? Stoic? Here’s what thousands of Australian men told us about modern masculinity
~ Do we really need to burp babies? Here’s what the research says
~ You’ve been ‘volun-told’ to coach junior sport – here’s how to best handle the parents involved
~ Thailand: Last-Ditch Effort for Tak Bai Massacre Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter