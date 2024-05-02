Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Forces Executed Surrendering Ukraine Soldiers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Ukrainian soldier stands in front of the graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war at a cemetery in Kharkiv.  © 2024 David Young/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Kyiv, May 2, 2024) – Russian forces appear to have executed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers as they attempted to surrender, and possibly six more who were surrendering or who had surrendered, since early December 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. These incidents should be investigated as war crimes. “Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, its forces have committed many heinous war crimes,” said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
