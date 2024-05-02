Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Floods Threaten Marginalized People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A family uses a boat after fleeing floodwaters that wreaked havoc in the Githurai area of Nairobi, Kenya, April 24, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi, File (Nairobi) – Kenyan authorities have not responded adequately to flash floods resulting from heavy rains, Human Rights Watch said today. The floods have left at least 170 people dead; displaced more than 200,000; destroyed property, infrastructure, and livelihoods across the country; and exacerbated socioeconomic vulnerabilities. Kenya’s government has a human rights obligation to prevent foreseeable harm from climate…


© Human Rights Watch -
