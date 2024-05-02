Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do we really need to burp babies? Here’s what the research says

By Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Nina Jane Chad, Research Fellow, University of Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
If you feel burping is helpful to your baby, then keep doing what you’re doing. If trying to burp your baby after every feed is stressing you or your baby out, then you don’t have to keep doing it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: A Web of Surveillance – Unravelling a murky network of spyware exports to Indonesia
~ You’ve been ‘volun-told’ to coach junior sport – here’s how to best handle the parents involved
~ Thailand: Last-Ditch Effort for Tak Bai Massacre Justice
~ Trump-proofing Nato: why Europe’s current nuclear deterrents may not be enough to face biggest threats since WWII
~ Why universities turn to the police to end student protests − and why that can spiral out of control
~ Traditional corporate leadership structures are failing women in the C-suite
~ High interest rates aren’t going away anytime soon – a business economist explains why
~ Ensuring victims’ rights: The federal ombudsperson’s office is necessary but insufficient
~ Indonesia Court Ruling a Boon for Free Expression
~ Alarming decline in children’s health and wellbeing predated pandemic, research reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter