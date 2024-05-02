Do we really need to burp babies? Here’s what the research says
By Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Nina Jane Chad, Research Fellow, University of Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
If you feel burping is helpful to your baby, then keep doing what you’re doing. If trying to burp your baby after every feed is stressing you or your baby out, then you don’t have to keep doing it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 1st 2024