Human Rights Observatory

You’ve been ‘volun-told’ to coach junior sport – here’s how to best handle the parents involved

By Cassy Dittman, Senior Lecturer/Head of Course (Undergraduate Psychology), Research Fellow, Manna Institute, CQUniversity Australia
Michael John O'Keeffe, Adjunct Research Fellow in Sports Coaching, The University of Queensland
Steven Rynne, Associate Professor, Sports Coaching; Affiliate, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
A lack of support from parents is a major reason why some junior coaches quit. So, what can coaches do to build better relationships with parents?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
