Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: A Web of Surveillance – Unravelling a murky network of spyware exports to Indonesia

By Amnesty International
An expansive range of highly invasive spyware and surveillance products are being imported and deployed in Indonesia, Amnesty International’s Security Lab said today as it released a new briefing in collaboration with media partners – Haaretz, Inside Story, Tempo, WAV research collective and Woz. Through open-source intelligence, including commercial trade databases and spyware infrastructure mapping, […] The post Global: A Web of Surveillance – Unravelling a murky network of spyware exports to Indonesia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do we really need to burp babies? Here’s what the research says
~ You’ve been ‘volun-told’ to coach junior sport – here’s how to best handle the parents involved
~ Thailand: Last-Ditch Effort for Tak Bai Massacre Justice
~ Trump-proofing Nato: why Europe’s current nuclear deterrents may not be enough to face biggest threats since WWII
~ Why universities turn to the police to end student protests − and why that can spiral out of control
~ Traditional corporate leadership structures are failing women in the C-suite
~ High interest rates aren’t going away anytime soon – a business economist explains why
~ Ensuring victims’ rights: The federal ombudsperson’s office is necessary but insufficient
~ Indonesia Court Ruling a Boon for Free Expression
~ Alarming decline in children’s health and wellbeing predated pandemic, research reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter