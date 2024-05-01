Tolerance.ca
Indonesia Court Ruling a Boon for Free Expression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Haris Azhar after his trial at the East Jakarta court, delivering a speech from a truck outside the court house, January 8, 2024.  © 2024 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch  “Historic,” said the activist Haris Azhar, describing Indonesia's Constitutional Court ruling in March to revoke three false news and defamation clauses from the country’s 1946 criminal code. The judges wanted to protect human rights, he said, and they found that the code’s vague definition of “fake news” could be used to punish legitimate criticism of the government. Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
