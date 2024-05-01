Tolerance.ca
Why are adults without kids hooked on Bluey? And should we still be calling it a ‘kids’ show’?

By Jessica Balanzategui, Senior Lecturer in Media, RMIT University
Djoymi Baker, Lecturer in Media and Cinema Studies, RMIT University
“Bluey mania” shows no sign of abating. Bluey’s season finale, The Sign, was the most viewed ABC program of all time on iView.

A “hidden” follow-up episode, aptly named The Surprise, created a storm of headlines around the world, many of which have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
