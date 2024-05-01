Brain cancer in children is notoriously hard to treat – a new mRNA cancer vaccine triggers an attack from within
By Christina von Roemeling, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Florida
John Ligon, Assistant Professor of Hematology, University of Florida
Cancer vaccines have gained much interest among scientists but face a number of hurdles. A new mRNA vaccine for glioma offers a step forward in training the immune system to fight cancer.
- Wednesday, May 1st 2024