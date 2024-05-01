Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why demonising people as ‘workless’ won’t solve rising economic inactivity

By James Morrison, Associate Professor in Journalism, University of Stirling
The extreme levels of poverty endured by economically inactive people (as highlighted in the government’s own data) are a direct result of deliberate political choices to continually erode benefits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Love Lies Bleeding: this vengeful queer romance is a visceral cinematic experience
~ China set to blast off to the far side of the Moon – here’s what it could discover
~ Four ways to cultivate a unique taste in music in the age of streaming algorithms
~ How extreme dieting can affect bone health
~ Hemp is more sustainable than timber – here’s how it could transform low-carbon construction
~ New EPA regulations target air, water, land and climate pollution from power plants, especially those that burn coal
~ Electric air taxis are on the way – quiet eVTOLs may be flying passengers as early as 2025
~ The power of touch is vital for both reading and writing
~ Climbers have turned Mount Everest into a high-altitude garbage dump, but sustainable solutions are within reach
~ Cassava: The perilous past and promising future of a toxic but nourishing crop
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter