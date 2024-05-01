To reduce Black-on-Black crime, two criminal justice experts explain why offering monthly stipends to people at risk makes sense
By Thaddeus L. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Natasha N. Johnson, Clinical Instructor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Research has shown that anti-gun violence programs have more success when they address root causes such as generational poverty, easy access to guns and a lack of affordable housing.
