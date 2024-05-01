Electricity from farm waste: how biogas could help Malawians with no power
By Ehiaze Ehimen, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Environmental Research Innovation and Sustainability (CERIS), Atlantic Technological University
Thomas Robin, Research Officer, Centre for Environmental Research Innovation and Sustainability (CERIS), Atlantic Technological University
Biogas systems that generate cooking gas from plant waste can be relatively low-cost to set up. They come with environmental and health benefits for rural people who have only firewood to cook with.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 1st 2024