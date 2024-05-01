Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Digital Metering System Exposes Migrants to Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man seeking asylum in the US uses his phone to access the US Customs and Border Protection CBP One application to request an appointment at a land port of entry to the US, outside a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 12, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez (Mexico City) – The administrations of US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are forcing thousands of people seeking asylum in the US to wait for months in Mexico, exposing them to danger, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 68-page report, “We Couldn’t…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
