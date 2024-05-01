Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Draft NGO Bill Threatens Civil Society in Rwanda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Rwanda Parliament Building in Kimihurura, Kigali on May 16, 2019. © 2019 Emmanuel Kwizera/Wikicommons Civil society in Rwanda, weakened by many years of government intimidation and interference, is facing further challenges ahead of Rwanda’s July 2024 general elections. A draft nongovernmental organization (NGO) bill would place severe limitations on civic space and the right to freedom of association in a country where human rights organizations have historically been unable to publicly document violations by state agents. The bill received no opposing votes at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Love Lies Bleeding: this vengeful queer romance is a visceral cinematic experience
~ China set to blast off to the far side of the Moon – here’s what it could discover
~ Why demonising people as ‘workless’ won’t solve rising economic inactivity
~ Four ways to cultivate a unique taste in music in the age of streaming algorithms
~ How extreme dieting can affect bone health
~ Hemp is more sustainable than timber – here’s how it could transform low-carbon construction
~ New EPA regulations target air, water, land and climate pollution from power plants, especially those that burn coal
~ Electric air taxis are on the way – quiet eVTOLs may be flying passengers as early as 2025
~ The power of touch is vital for both reading and writing
~ Climbers have turned Mount Everest into a high-altitude garbage dump, but sustainable solutions are within reach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter