Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan, COP29 host, shows disregard for climate action and human rights

By Arzu Geybullayeva
In Berlin, president Aliyev touched on recent investigations and arrests leveled against a series of independent and opposition media adding, "these investigations were lawful. Any given country must defend its laws.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The State Library of Victoria is in crisis. Is it time to rethink how libraries are governed?
~ Why did the Voice referendum fail? We crunched the data and found 6 reasons
~ Is bioenergy ever truly green? It depends on 5 key questions
~ National Cabinet has committed to a range of strategies to stop violence against women, but has it done enough?
~ Who were the real courtesans at the heart of Netflix’s Heeramandi?
~ In Portugal, crowds in the streets celebrate democracy at the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution
~ Bangladesh: Garment workers must receive rights-based compensation and justice immediately
~ Our research shows a strong link between unemployment and domestic violence: what does this mean for income support?
~ ‘A major shakeup’: the Optus outage has been investigated. What’s going to change now?
~ Curious Kids: how do sugar rushes work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter