Human Rights Observatory

Why did the Voice referendum fail? We crunched the data and found 6 reasons

By Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Asia, and Professor of International Relations, La Trobe University
Simon Jackman, Honorary Professor, University of Sydney
From a lack of bipartisan support to other concerns such as rising cost of living, a complex array of reasons contributed to the Voice referendum’s failure in October 2023.The Conversation


