Who were the real courtesans at the heart of Netflix’s Heeramandi?

By Radhika Raghav, Teaching Fellow, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Otago
Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his big-budget Bollywood production, featuring grand sets, star casts, meticulously choreographed dance sequences and lavish costumes, jewellery and furnishings. His new series for Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, lives up to these expectations.

Against this visually rich backdrop emerge the scheming, menacing and murderous courtesans of Heeramandi.

The series is set in Heeramandi, a historical red-light district of Lahore in present-day…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
