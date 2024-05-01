Tolerance.ca
Our research shows a strong link between unemployment and domestic violence: what does this mean for income support?

By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
David Johnston, Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Rachel Knott, Senior Research Fellow, Monash University
Domestic violence is not just a critical social and health issue, but a major economic challenge for victim survivors and the nation.The Conversation


© The Conversation
