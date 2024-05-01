Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘A major shakeup’: the Optus outage has been investigated. What’s going to change now?

By Mark A Gregory, Associate Professor, School of Engineering, RMIT University
A review of the November 2023 Optus outage has sparked an overhaul for the Triple Zero system and more transparency for telcos.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
