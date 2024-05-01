Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: how do sugar rushes work?

By Talitha Best, Professor of Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Sugar is an important substance for our body and brain to make energy. Here’s what happens when we eat a lot of it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Portugal, crowds in the streets celebrate democracy at the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution
~ Bangladesh: Garment workers must receive rights-based compensation and justice immediately
~ Our research shows a strong link between unemployment and domestic violence: what does this mean for income support?
~ ‘A major shakeup’: the Optus outage has been investigated. What’s going to change now?
~ Job scams are on the rise. What are they, and how can you protect yourself?
~ Albanese government flags measures to tackle online misogyny in the battle against violence towards women
~ Rough seas or smooth sailing? The cruise industry is booming despite environmental concerns
~ Wondering what Australia might look like in a hotter world? Take a glimpse into the distant past
~ Psychological drama, wilderness reality and everyone’s favourite dog: the best of streaming this May
~ GP clinics are going to pay more payroll tax, which could reduce bulk billing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter