Human Rights Observatory

Albanese government flags measures to tackle online misogyny in the battle against violence towards women

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government will introduce legislation to ban deepfake pornography and devote $925.2 million over five years to establish permanently a program with those eligible able to receive up to $5000.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
