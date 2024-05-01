Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Garment workers must receive rights-based compensation and justice immediately

By Amnesty International
Garment workers in Bangladesh continue to face a climate of fear and repression as corporate impunity for business-related human rights abuses remains unchecked amid state sanctioned crackdown on workers’ rights, said Amnesty International on International Workers’ Day.  Last month marked the 11th anniversary of the collapse of Rana Plaza, which left more than 1,100 garment […] The post Bangladesh: Garment workers must receive rights-based compensation and justice immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Portugal, crowds in the streets celebrate democracy at the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution
~ Rough seas or smooth sailing? The cruise industry is booming despite environmental concerns
~ Wondering what Australia might look like in a hotter world? Take a glimpse into the distant past
~ Psychological drama, wilderness reality and everyone’s favourite dog: the best of streaming this May
~ GP clinics are going to pay more payroll tax, which could reduce bulk billing
~ Australians are more likely to have partners who don’t share their political views than 25 years ago. Are we becoming more tolerant?
~ The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is about to peak and could be the best this century – here’s how to catch it
~ Australians lose $5,200 a minute to scammers. There’s a simple thing the government could do to reduce this. Why won’t they?
~ Violence against women is both a legal and cultural problem. What can we do to address it?
~ ‘Make me a sandwich’: our survey’s disturbing picture of how some boys treat their teachers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter