Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Psychological drama, wilderness reality and everyone’s favourite dog: the best of streaming this May

By Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Edith Jennifer Hill, Associate Lecturer, Learning & Teaching Innovation, Flinders University
Joy McEntee, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, University of Adelaide
Liz Giuffre, Senior Lecturer in Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
It seems to be a time of old favourites: this month we have new seasons, adaptations, and a documentary on childhood television memories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rough seas or smooth sailing? The cruise industry is booming despite environmental concerns
~ Wondering what Australia might look like in a hotter world? Take a glimpse into the distant past
~ GP clinics are going to pay more payroll tax, which could reduce bulk billing
~ Australians are more likely to have partners who don’t share their political views than 25 years ago. Are we becoming more tolerant?
~ The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is about to peak and could be the best this century – here’s how to catch it
~ Australians lose $5,200 a minute to scammers. There’s a simple thing the government could do to reduce this. Why won’t they?
~ Violence against women is both a legal and cultural problem. What can we do to address it?
~ ‘Make me a sandwich’: our survey’s disturbing picture of how some boys treat their teachers
~ Meta’s Canadian news ban could put people at risk during public emergencies
~ GDP is not enough to measure a country’s development. What if we used the Sustainable Development Goals instead?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter