Psychological drama, wilderness reality and everyone’s favourite dog: the best of streaming this May
By Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Edith Jennifer Hill, Associate Lecturer, Learning & Teaching Innovation, Flinders University
Joy McEntee, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, University of Adelaide
Liz Giuffre, Senior Lecturer in Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
It seems to be a time of old favourites: this month we have new seasons, adaptations, and a documentary on childhood television memories.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 30, 2024