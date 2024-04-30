GP clinics are going to pay more payroll tax, which could reduce bulk billing
By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice and Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Fiona McDonald, Associate Professor at the Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Greater payroll taxes for GP clinics means lower profits. Clinics will seek to make up the shortfall in revenue by other means – and this could include reducing the number of patients they bulk bill.
