Human Rights Observatory

Australians are more likely to have partners who don’t share their political views than 25 years ago. Are we becoming more tolerant?

By Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Half of romantically partnered Australians are coupled with people who don’t share their political views – particularly Generation Z and millennials. Why? Our expert has some ideas … and the figures.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
