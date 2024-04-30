Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CAR: Former President François Bozizé must face trial for crimes against humanity

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest warrant issued by the Special Criminal Court in Central African Republic against former President François Bozizé, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said: “The issuance of an arrest warrant against a high-level suspect such as François Bozizé is a very encouraging step in the quest for […] The post CAR: Former President François Bozizé must face trial for crimes against humanity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rough seas or smooth sailing? The cruise industry is booming despite environmental concerns
~ Wondering what Australia might look like in a hotter world? Take a glimpse into the distant past
~ Psychological drama, wilderness reality and everyone’s favourite dog: the best of streaming this May
~ GP clinics are going to pay more payroll tax, which could reduce bulk billing
~ Australians are more likely to have partners who don’t share their political views than 25 years ago. Are we becoming more tolerant?
~ The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is about to peak and could be the best this century – here’s how to catch it
~ Australians lose $5,200 a minute to scammers. There’s a simple thing the government could do to reduce this. Why won’t they?
~ Violence against women is both a legal and cultural problem. What can we do to address it?
~ ‘Make me a sandwich’: our survey’s disturbing picture of how some boys treat their teachers
~ Meta’s Canadian news ban could put people at risk during public emergencies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter