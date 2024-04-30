Tolerance.ca
Azerbaijan: Human rights and climate justice advocate arrested ahead of COP29

By Amnesty International
Responding to the detention of prominent human rights defender Anar Mammadli, who is Head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Centre and co-founder of the Climate of Justice Initiative in Azerbaijan, Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International’s South Caucasus Researcher, said: “The Azerbaijani authorities must immediately cease their campaign of intimidation against civil society, and stop […] The post Azerbaijan: Human rights and climate justice advocate arrested ahead of COP29 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


