Human Rights Observatory

South West Bank: Venice Biennale exhibition explores how Palestinians have become ‘foreigners everywhere’

By Clare Carolin, Senior Lecturer, Art and Public Engagement, King's College London
Culturally speaking I’m a Christian, so I feel I’ve always known about Bethlehem. As a teenager, I travelled around the Holy Land mesmerised by the contemporary transformation of biblical sites: the garden of Gethsemane a fumy bus station; Gaza, the city of giants, bombarded with rockets.

It was 1988 and the first Palestinian Intifada (uprising) had begun in protest on the 20th anniversary of the Naksa (Israel’s 1967 annexation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip).…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
