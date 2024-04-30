Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Business and management graduates can become climate change and sustainability champions – lessons from Uganda and Tanzania on how universities can support this

By David Ssekamatte, Lecturer in the Department of Management, Uganda Management Institute
There is no doubt about it: the world is in the grips of a climate crisis. The headlines are full of reports about extreme weather events and the negative effects of the fossil fuel industry.

This reality means that anyone entering the worlds of business or management today needs to understand climate change. They need the right skills and attitudes to build sustainable enterprises, and to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

I am a lecturer…The Conversation


© The Conversation
