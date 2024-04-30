Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why diversity in nature could be the key to mental wellbeing

By Andrea Mechelli, Professor of Early Intervention in Mental Health, King's College London
By the time you have finished reading this article, at least one species on our planet will be lost forever.

Humans rely on a wide range of animals, plants and microorganisms for healthy living environments. Research has shown that the continuing decline in biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth – is a threat to humanity’s existence. A study my colleagues and I…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
