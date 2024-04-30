Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jobs for young Africans: new data tool reveals trends and red flags

By Katharina Fenz, Data Scientist with World Data Lab and Lecturer in Machine Learning and Data Science, Vienna University of Economics and Business
An estimated 23.6 million young Africans (aged 15-35) are unemployed – that’s one in 22 (4.5%). With this number projected to grow to 27 million by 2030, the need for jobs is critical. But the key to good policies for job creation is good data.

Against…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
