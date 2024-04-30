Tolerance.ca
Global: G7’s coal power phase out must come faster to protect people on the frontline of the climate crisis

By Amnesty International
Responding to an agreement reached by G7 member states today to phase out all unabated coal-fired electricity generation in the first half of the 2030s, Candy Ofime, Amnesty International’s Climate Justice Researcher, said: “This is not the goal for coal we need and it will not deliver climate justice. Commitments put forward by G7 members […] The post Global: G7’s coal power phase out must come faster to protect people on the frontline of the climate crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


