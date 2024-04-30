Scotland’s ‘not proven’ verdict does affect jurors decisions – but removing it may not improve rape conviction rates
By Elaine Jackson, Lecturer of Business Management and Psychology (University of the West of Scotland) : Doctoral Researcher, University of Glasgow
Fiona Leverick, Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, University of Glasgow
Lee John Curley, Lecturer in Psychology, Glasgow Caledonian University
Martin Lages, Associate professor, University of Glasgow
Scotland’s third verdict option does have an impact on juror decisions – but removing it may not improve rape conviction rates.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 30, 2024