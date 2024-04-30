South Africa’s Lemba people: how they view their Jewishness challenges Zionist ideas that identity is linked to one homeland
By Noah Tamarkin, Research Associate, Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of the Witwatersrand and Associate Professor of Anthropology and Science & Technology Studies, Cornell University
The Lemba view is that one can be indigenous to more than one place, and that more than one people can be indigenous to a single place.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 30, 2024